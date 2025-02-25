Recall alert for SinuCleanse nasal wash system due to microbial contamination

MELVILLE, NY — A product that is used to help temporarily relieve cold, flu, sinusitis, and allergies is being recalled on the consumer level for concerns stemming from a confirmed test result the bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus.

Ascent Consumer Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Sinucleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System due to a type of microbial contamination that can result in blood infections in some users.

So far, no adverse events have been reported.

However, according to a risk statement released by the company, Ascent Consumer Products Inc. says, “Resulting secondary infections may occur, such as endocarditis (infection of the heart’s inner lining), bone and joint infections, splenic abscesses or meningitis, and bacterial sinusitis which may lead to eye tissue infections, vision problems, cranial nerve damage, or meningitis. These infections are serious and potentially life-threatening.”

The product is packaged in a carton, containing the squeeze bottle and 30 saline packets.

The lot number is 024122661A1 and expiration date can be identified on the side of the carton or on the back of the saline packets within the carton.

It was sold nationwide and has a sell by date of December 31, 2027.