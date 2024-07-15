Reality star Savannah Chrisley to speak at RNC on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley is set to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

The young Chrisley, best known for the reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” is set to take the stage at the RNC on Tuesday night.

“The day will focus on what the campaign argues is an unsafe America due to President Joe Biden’s ‘woke, soft on crime and open border policies,’” the RNC told ABC News.

Speakers and events will highlight crimes committed by migrants, drug overdoses, and the protection of police officers, according to the RNC.

The move comes as Chrisley has been outspoken about the conditions her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been living in while in federal prison.

She claims that they are inhumane for anyone, not just her parents.

Last month, Julie Chrisley had her sentence vacated by a federal appeals court and the case was sent back to a lower court to be resentenced. The appeals court also upheld Todd Chrisley’s sentence.

The young Chrisley has been a longtime supporter of the former president. Following his hush money conviction in New York, she said it weighed heavy on her heart.

Savannah has attended several events for Trump over the last few years as well.

She has also appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this year to talk about her parents’ legal woes.

It is unclear from the RNC schedule what time Chrisley is expected to speak.