Real-time tracking devices keep tabs on fire and EMS vehicles in metro Atlanta county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Real-time tracking devices will keep tabs on several fire and emergency vehicles in Douglas County.

According to Douglas County Fire and EMS Chief Dr. Miles Allen, these devices have already made a difference in allowing 911 to see the location of responders.

“If you have an ambulance that’s five minutes away compared to an ambulance being 10 minutes away, 911 can see that and that way they can dispatch that closest ambulance regardless whether or not it’s in that closest ambulance’s zone,” said Allen.

Douglas County commissioners approved spending $12,000 on nine trackers, which is a part of an effort to use technology to improve services.