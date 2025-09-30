Re-zoning request by Decatur cemetery goes up for a vote at DeKalb County commission meeting

DECATUR, GA — A Decatur cemetery that made headlines with a rezoning proposal to add a crematory goes before the DeKalb County commission Tuesday afternoon.

After community members near Washington Memorial Gardens expressed strong opposition to a crematory, co-owner Timothy Amoui and his wife scaled back the request to just adding funeral home services.

The nearly 80-year-old cemetery has been their family business for decades.

“It’s been in my wife’s family since the 1980’s. We have more than one and we’re investing money back into them to make them beautiful places and to continue to offer the community the services they want,” Amoui said.

The effort to re-purpose and existing onsite building as a funeral home is ongoing. It received support from the planning commission earlier this month.

A vote on it is expected by the board at Tuesday’s hearing.