Proposal to add funeral home and crematory at Decatur cemetery paused after community push back

DECATUR, GA — A proposal to add a funeral home and crematory at Decatur’s Washington Memorial Gardens is on hold after community push back.

The cemetery sits on 35-acres and owners say the crematory would be far back on the property away from neighboring homes and businesses.

But homeowners taking part in a community forum worry about potential health risks from crematory operations and a negative impact to property values. Following the virtual meeting, the owners put out a statement that says, “as a gesture of good faith, we have decided to delay our rezoning application to allow for continued dialogue and collaboration.”

WSB Radio previously reported that neighbors are worried about exposure to the chemicals involved in cremation, though state health officials who oversee crematories say they pose no health risk.