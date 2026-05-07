Rare Pokémon cards stolen from metro Atlanta game stores

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police say they are investigating multiple thefts involving high-value Pokémon cards as demand for the collectibles continues to grow.

Police say thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from Wasteland Gaming on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth. Investigators say the suspect was later caught trying to resell the cards at a store in Cobb County.

“Detectives have taken charges on Oscar Reyes Montero Stewart, a 33-year-old out of Acworth, for the burglary at Wasteland Gaming on Satellite Boulevard,” Gwinnett County Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said.

Authorities say Stewart is facing charges including burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they are also investigating another separate Pokémon card theft involving two suspects at a different gaming store in Gwinnett County.

Winderweedle says some Pokémon cards can be highly profitable because of their value among collectors.

“There apparently are certain cards that hold high value within that community, I assume because they are low numbers and hold certain value in the gaming industry,” Winderweedle said.

Police say thieves are targeting the cards because they can easily be resold.

“Attempting to resell them either where the individual or other businesses, like taking anything, they’re taking them because they have a high value,” Winderweedle said.

Winderweedle also encouraged businesses to better secure expensive collectibles.

“Securing high-value items in things like safes where it makes it harder and takes more time,” Winderweedle said.