Rabies cases confirmed in DeKalb County, residents urged to take precautions

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Health officials have confirmed cases of rabies in DeKalb County involving animals in two areas.

Authorities say a dead cat in the Lithonia area tested positive for rabies. A raccoon in the South Gresham Park area also tested positive.

Residents are being urged to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations and to take steps to reduce the risk of exposure.

Officials recommend eliminating outdoor feeding stations and limiting access to garbage cans.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal is urged to seek medical attention immediately.