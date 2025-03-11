Public rallies behind Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor after resignation reversal

JONESBORO, GA — One week after Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor made the decision to rescind her resignation, members of the public voiced their support for her during last night’s city council meeting.

While the council itself did not directly address the controversy, community members did not shy away from speaking out. One Jonesboro resident declared, “The city of Jonesboro, you should think of yourself as a kingdom. A kingdom that should not be shaken.” Others urged city leaders to set aside their differences and work together for the good of the community.

Mayor Sartor originally cited harassment from council members as the reason for her resignation, leading to speculation about whether the working relationship between her and the council had become too toxic to continue.

However, she stood firm in her decision to remain in office, stating, “I am hoping that that part is behind, and that we just continue to move forward. I’ll finish out my term, and we’ll get some great things done in Jonesboro.”

Despite the mayor’s confidence, Council Member Don Dixon suggested the matter may not be fully settled, noting that no council members formally addressed Sartor’s reversal. “No council member said anything, so that can be acceptance right there,” Dixon remarked.

With tensions still lingering, the Jonesboro City Council is set to meet again next month.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story