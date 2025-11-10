Prosecutors warn parents to watch for grooming behaviors after recent child molestation convictions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Following a string of child molestation convictions, prosecutors are urging parents to recognize the warning signs of grooming and stay alert to predators who often hide in plain sight.

Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, who works in the Special Victims Unit, says 90% of child sexual abuse victims are targeted by someone they know and trust, such as a coach, family friend, or even a parent.

ADA Leyna Pope in courtroom Leyna Pope, Assistant District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit

Pope explained that offenders often groom not only the child but the entire family. “The offender may also appear to be very helpful to mom — ‘oh, let me take this kiddo to baseball practice,’ or ‘I’ll help with that school project,’” she said. “Most parents are grateful for that type of help.”

Pope described a recent case involving a 12-year-old girl who was assaulted by a man offering help and gifts while her father was at work. “In retrospect, the dad realized what was going on, but in the moment he felt grateful for that help and support,” she said.

Prosecutors warn that predators often present themselves as trustworthy community members, not “the creepy guy in the van,” Pope noted. “You want those relationships for your children, and offenders can take advantage of that.”

The District Attorney’s Office shared several common grooming behaviors, including:

Targeting a vulnerable child

Gaining the trust of the child and caregiver

Providing attention, gifts, or affection

Isolating the child from others

Gradually sexualizing the relationship

Using threats, fear, or guilt to maintain control

Pope urged parents not to let the fear of being impolite stop them from speaking up when something feels off.

Sexual Grooming poster

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.