Property tax relief proposal fails during Georgia special session

ATLANTA — A proposal that would have allowed Georgia voters to decide whether local governments could raise sales taxes to provide homestead property tax relief has failed during the ongoing special session of the Georgia Legislature.

The measure required a two-thirds majority vote to pass and would have allowed local communities to hold referendums on increasing sales taxes by one cent in an effort to reduce homestead property taxes.

The proposal fell short of the votes needed after Democrats opposed the measure.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hughley said the proposal would have benefited homeowners while increasing costs for others.

“First and foremost, not everyone is a homeowner. We have a responsibility to all of our citizens,” Hughley said.

Hughley also argued the measure would have shifted the burden onto other taxpayers.

“You’re picking winners and losers and that’s not what we should be doing here,” Hughley said.

Democrats, including State Sen. Kim Jackson, opposed the proposal because it would have required communities to raise sales taxes to provide homestead tax relief.

“It’s regressive in a time and season for affordability, this is not the right move,” Jackson said.

Republicans criticized the measure’s defeat.

Rep. Scott Hilton said voters should have been allowed to decide the issue at the ballot box.

“This would overwhelmingly pass if put on the ballot, but voters are being denied that chance,” Hilton said.

Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte also criticized opponents of the proposal.

“They can make up whatever excuse they want, they’re still dismantling the American dream,” Anavitarte said.

Rep. Shaw Blackmon said supporters plan to continue pursuing property tax relief efforts.

“We will continue to try to provide that option for homeowners and property owners across the state,” Blackmon said.

Local governments could still choose to pursue property tax relief measures on their own.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.