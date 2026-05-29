Program aims to steer Georgia students away from gang life

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA — Georgia’s only school-based gang interventionist is working to help students avoid gang involvement by focusing on prevention and individualized support.

Jose Ramirez, who has more than two decades of law enforcement experience, says one of the biggest challenges is the lack of prevention programs for at-risk youth.

“These individuals that are committing these crimes and getting involved in gang activities are getting younger and younger,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says children as young as elementary school are being pulled toward gang activity and that prevention efforts must be tailored to each student.

“Every kid is different and you have to have that program that has to be flexible to address the needs of that specific child,” Ramirez said.

He says adverse childhood experiences can increase the likelihood that a young person will gravitate toward criminal activity.

“Because they’re going after something to try to cope with the trauma that they’ve been exposed to, that hasn’t been treated,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says his goal is to reach students before trauma turns into trouble and help them see a future beyond gang life.

“That right there increases the likelihood that that individual is going to gravitate towards criminal activity,” Ramirez said.

Working alongside a therapy service K-9 named Arlo, Ramirez says he has been able to build trust with students and help them find support in positive ways.

“Since we have implemented the program we can say that we have not lost a student to gang violence,” Ramirez said.

The program began in Meriwether County, south of Atlanta, and Ramirez says he hopes to expand the effort to other communities across Georgia.

WSB Radio’s Isabella Rodriguez contributed to this story.