President of Forsyth County school faces charges after failing to report alleged sexual abuse

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The president of a Forsyth County school is facing charges of failure to report an alleged sexual abuse case involving a teacher.

That same teacher went on to work at another daycare, where she is now charged with abusing a student there.

On the website for Cornerstone Schools on Browns Bridge Road in Cumming, Angela Martin is listed as the president. Now, she has a mugshot after she was charged with failure to report and reckless conduct.

Investigators in Forsyth County said when Martin learned of a reported case of abuse involving a three-year-old in the daycare and worker Tulsi Patel in the spring, she didn’t report it to law enforcement.

It was weeks later in July when that same worker was hired at Kids R Kids on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. And less than two weeks into her employment, a dad said at the time he found his four-year-old daughter upset at pick up.

“The lady asked who did it, who hurt you and she pointed at the teacher,” said the father.

Patel is now behind bars in Fulton County, charged with child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

And Kids-R-Kids, who hired Patel, is responding to the arrest in a statement saying in part:

“It has come to our attention as a result of investigations across two Georgia jurisdictions that the school where this individual was previously employed, Cornerstone Schools of Cumming, Ga., received reports from children and parents earlier this year regarding similar disturbing behavior. It is incomprehensible that these reports were not immediately brought to the attention of the Department of Family and Child Services (DFACS) or law enforcement. The failure to act on these reports has had devastating consequences, and the children and families impacted by this egregious breach of trust are now scarred for life. We stand with the affected families and call on Cornerstone Schools and their executive team to issue a formal apology and take full responsibility for their inaction. It is imperative that they not only acknowledge the pain and suffering caused but also implement measures to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.”

As for Cornerstone Schools President Angela Martin, the Department of Early Care and Learning said Tuesday that she, “cannot be present in a licensed child care program in Georgia.”

Forsyth County investigators continue to investigate the case involving the three-year-old.



