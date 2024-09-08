President, CEO of Waffle House dies

NORCROSS, Ga. — The president and CEO of Norcross-based Waffle House has died.

Walt Ehmer, 58, joined the company in 1992, became president in 2006, and became CEO in 2012.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement about Ehmer’s death on Sunday morning.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus. His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many,” Dickens said in the statement.