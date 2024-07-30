Police went to investigate a theft at Gwinnett construction site. Now, 5 people face charges

DACULA, Ga. — A group of suspected thieves are facing charges after a construction site theft led to their arrests.

On July 24, Gwinnett County officers were investigating materials being stolen from a nearby construction site, when Flock cameras spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby gas station.

Earlier this month, a complainant told police that suspects came into the construction and stole several windows from an open garage.

When authorities began interviewing passengers in the truck, they learned that multiple people were involved in the theft of the materials.

Gwinnett police arrested and charged the following:

Joseph Menelao, 49, of Lawrenceville charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering, and felony theft by taking;

Casey Joe Brooks, 48, of Winder was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer;

Joanna Barrett, 41, of Lawrenceville was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects;

Melissa Hood-Conley, 37, Sugar Hill was charged with felony theft by taking, loitering, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects;

Brian Prather, 50, of Lawrenceville was charged with felony theft by taking and loitering.

They were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.