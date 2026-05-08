Police warn parents after rise in e-bike crashes involving kids

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell police are asking parents for help as officers respond to a growing number of crashes involving children riding e-bikes and e-motorcycles.

Officer Tim Lupo says police have responded to multiple accidents involving kids on e-bikes over the last few months.

“It’s not just about rules, it’s about kids are getting hurt,” Lupo said.

Police say they are seeing children as young as 12 riding e-bikes or e-motorcycles intended for older teens who are legally required to have permits or licenses.

“We are seeing kids that are 14, 13, or 12 years old riding them in the streets, on sidewalks, and through parks, and that is what needs to stop,” Lupo said.

Lupo says some parents may not realize certain e-bikes require riders to meet minimum age requirements and carry licenses.

“So whether it’s intentionally or unknowingly, many parents are providing their kids e-bikes or e-motorcycles that require you to be minimum 15, 16, or 17 years old with the appropriate permit or licenses to ride,” Lupo said.

Police are urging parents to familiarize themselves with the classifications and specifications of e-bikes before purchasing them for children.

“Kids are going to be kids and they are always going to push the envelope, and that’s where we need the parents to step in because these vehicles aren’t cheap and the kids are not buying them for themselves,” Lupo said.

Lupo says police are also seeing children riding e-bikes in restricted areas.

“We are seeing a trend of young children operating e-bikes and e-motorcycles that are either illegal for their age or where they are riding them,” Lupo said.

Police say anyone 16 and under is required to wear a helmet while riding an e-bike.

Roswell police say they hope increased awareness among parents can help prevent more serious injuries.

“We are hoping that we can bring that trend to end before some get more seriously injured,” Lupo said.

Parents, lean in. We need your help.



We're seeing too many kids illegally riding high-powered e-bikes & e-motorcycles. Kids are getting hurt. It is your responsibility to ensure they are operating within GA law.



Review this thread to identify your child's vehicle. 🧵👇 — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) May 5, 2026

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.