Local

Police shoot 2 people involved in domestic call after man opens fire on officers, officials say

Cartersville police

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Cartersville police said two people are injured after officers fired back at a man who shot at them.

Officials said on Thursday at 9:21 p.m., officers received reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Ann Circle.

When officers arrived, they said a man walked out of the front door and started shooting at them.

The officers’ patrol cars were shot several times, but they were not hit, authorities said.

Officials said officers returned fire, hitting the shooter several times and one other person inside the home.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

Cartersville police added that there will also be a separate internal investigation into the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!