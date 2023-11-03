Police shoot 2 people involved in domestic call after man opens fire on officers, officials say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Cartersville police said two people are injured after officers fired back at a man who shot at them.

Officials said on Thursday at 9:21 p.m., officers received reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Ann Circle.

When officers arrived, they said a man walked out of the front door and started shooting at them.

The officers’ patrol cars were shot several times, but they were not hit, authorities said.

Officials said officers returned fire, hitting the shooter several times and one other person inside the home.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

Cartersville police added that there will also be a separate internal investigation into the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story





