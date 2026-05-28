Local

Police searching for suspect after Buckhead bank robbery

By WSB Radio News Staff
Bank robbery suspect Wells Fargo at 4454 Roswell Rd. NE (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing more information after a bank robbery in Buckhead and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo on Roswell Road.

Police said a woman wearing a black skull cap and glasses handed a teller a note demanding money.

Investigators said the suspect left the bank with about $4,000 in cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage