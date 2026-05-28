Police searching for suspect after Buckhead bank robbery

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing more information after a bank robbery in Buckhead and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo on Roswell Road.

Police said a woman wearing a black skull cap and glasses handed a teller a note demanding money.

Investigators said the suspect left the bank with about $4,000 in cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.