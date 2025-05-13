Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Snellville home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police now know whom they are looking for in connection with a murder that occurred on April 30.

Police are searching for murder suspect 39-year-old Frederick Taylor of Lawrenceville.

Taylor is wanted in the killing of 35-year-old Tiffany Trim of Snellville on April 30 at a home on the 4100 black of Hillsborough Drive.

Gwinnett Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle says the victim was staying with another person, and that person’s two children were the ones in the home at the time of the murder.

A child in the home called 911 to say there was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead. They were also told the suspect had just left on foot. The juveniles in the home were not harmed and were not related to the victim nor the suspect.

Taylor is wanted for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.