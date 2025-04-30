Domestic dispute turns deadly in Gwinnett County; suspect on the run

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A woman is dead and a suspect remains at large after a domestic dispute escalated into a fatal incident at a home just south of Snellville.

Gwinnett County Police say the deadly encounter happened inside a residence on Hillsborough Drive. According to Corporal Ryan Winderweedle, a child inside the home called 911 after witnessing a heated argument between a man and a woman. That dispute turned violent, and police say the man killed the woman before fleeing the scene on foot.

“We believe that both the victim and the suspect knew each other,” Winderweedle said. The exact cause of the woman’s death has not yet been determined.

Two children were inside the home when officers arrived. Neither was physically harmed. Winderweedle confirmed that the children are not related to either the suspect or the victim.

The children have been reported safe.

While uniformed officers have ended the initial search, detectives are now working to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department as the investigation remains active.