Police searching for burglary suspects after early morning break-in at Perimeter Mall

By WSB Radio News Staff
DUNWOODY, GA — Police are searching for a couple of suspects after a break in early Thursday morning at Perimeter Mall.

Dunwoody Police Sergeant Michael Cheek says arriving officers found the vehicle the suspects were in.

Cheek said a vehicle pursuit ensued. “The vehicle pulled into 66 perimeter center east, where officers confronted the suspects,” Cheek reported.

Cheek said that is when the vehicle drove at the officers, forcing the officers to fire their weapons.

The vehicle then took off. Cheek said they’re not sure yet if the suspects were injured, but all of the officers are okay.

