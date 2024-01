FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who vanished five days ago wearing no shoes.

Police said Hydi Cain left her home early on the morning of Jan. 7. She was last seen wearing pajama pants, a sweatshirt and no shoes.

She’s described as 5′1″ and 130 pounds with blonde hair.

If you have any information on the Hydi’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

