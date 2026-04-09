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Police search for suspects who rammed into two metro Atlanta businesses, stole ATM

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights (m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a group of thieves crashed into metro Atlanta businesses and stole an ATM.

Cobb County police say thieves crashed into a couple of businesses in Mableton, including on Hawthorne Plaza.

Police say a Family Dollar and a Coin Laundry have significant damage, including broken front windows.

The suspects used a vehicle to ram into the businesses, then tried to take atm’s from both.

Only one ATM was stolen, police say.

It is unclear how much damage was caused to the businesses and how much money was inside the stolen ATM machine.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact police.

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Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

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