Police search for passenger accused of striking driver with gun in road rage incident

SMYRNA, GA — Smyrna police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a fight between the driver of one vehicle and passenger in another vehicle in June.

Police say the incident happened June 27 after two people in one vehicle and another driver exchanged words during a traffic dispute.

Smyrna police say the driver, a man in his 50s, noticed the other vehicle following him after he turned off the main road.

Video released by police shows the driver of the first vehicle walking toward the passenger side of the other car. Police say the passenger then got out, and the two became involved in a physical altercation.

According to investigators, the man was “pummeled with a handgun” during the altercation before falling to the ground. Police say the people in the other vehicle then drove away.

Smyrna police identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as 18-year-old Hayle Kirkpatrick. She was charged with obstructing the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the other driver involved in the fight or details about any injuries he may have suffered.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the identity of Kirkpatrick’s passenger to contact Detective Eric Schum at 678-631-5416 or eschum@smyrnaga.gov.