Local

Police search for missing 59-year-old Gwinnett County woman

By Miles Montgomery
Debbie Rebecca Fisher (Gwinnett County Police)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

A family member reported Debbie Rebecca Fisher missing on Aug. 30. She was last seen leaving near her home near Meadow Wood Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Aug. 27.

Fisher is described as a black female, approximately five feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Gwinnett County Police.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!