Police search for missing 59-year-old Gwinnett County woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

A family member reported Debbie Rebecca Fisher missing on Aug. 30. She was last seen leaving near her home near Meadow Wood Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Aug. 27.

Fisher is described as a black female, approximately five feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Gwinnett County Police.