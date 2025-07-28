Police search for answers four years after woman, dog were killed in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. — Four years after a woman and her dog were stabbed to death in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, a search remains for the killer.

40-year-old Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, were last seen inside Atlanta’s Piedmont Park before they were killed.

Police at the time described the murder as “gruesome” as an autopsy showed Janness was stabbed more than 50 times.

Her girlfriend, Emma Clark, found her body near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after she used her Find My Phone app.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says a $10,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.

No arrests were ever made and not much evidence was left behind.

Investigators say they’re focused on utilizing DNA evidence.