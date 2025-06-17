Local

Atlanta police seek public’s help in solving 2021 Piedmont Park murder of woman and her dog

By WSB Radio News Staff
Katie Janness Thursday represented the one-year anniversary of when someone stabbed Katie Janness to death at Piedmont Park. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA, GA — Detectives are renewing the call for the public’s help in solving the four year old murder case of 40-year-old Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie.

Janness and her dog were stabbed to death at Piedmont Park in July of 2021.

An autopsy showed she was stabbed more than 50 times.

Her girlfriend, Emma Clark, found her body near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after she used her Find My Phone app.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help and tipsters can remain anonymous.

WSB Radio’s Judd Hickinbotham says a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to help find the killer.

No arrests were ever made and not much evidence was left behind.

Investigators say they’re focused on utilizing DNA evidence.

