Police said man impersonated officer to intimidate woman he thought was driving too fast

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee police say a man went too far when he impersonated a police officer because he didn’t like how a woman was driving.

Police say Yasin Yasdizadeh not only stopped traffic on Satellite Boulevard to intimidate a woman he thought was driving too fast -- but he did it by pretending to be a police officer.

“We take the threat to the public seriously because we don’t know what his intentions are,” said Cpt. Robert Thompson with the Suwanee Police Department.

Thompson said there’s no record of Yasdizadeh ever working for Gwinnett County police.

The victim told police she feared he would hurt her on July 20 when he got out of his van to hit her car with his hands and said he was a police officer.

