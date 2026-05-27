Police release bodycam footage of arrest after Atlanta airport security breach

ATLANTA — Police are releasing body camera footage of an arrest involving a man accused of a security breach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport earlier this month.

On May 11 around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to 6000 North Terminal Parkway, T-North Checkpoint, regarding a security breach.

Upon arrival, officers said they encountered a man identified as 29-year-old Oreolua Oloruntoba, who they say bypassed TSA pre-flight screening procedures.

Officers intervened and attempted to speak with the man, but he ignored both officers and TSA agents and continued walking toward Gate T-11.

“Officers requested additional assistance. When additional units arrived, officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted. Officers issued multiple loud verbal commands instructing the suspect to place his hands behind his back. The suspect repeatedly refused, pulling the officers to the ground while resisting arrest,” Atlanta police officials said.

After several minutes, officers took him into custody.

Police said Oloruntoba was arrested and charged with avoiding or interfering with security measures, obstruction, and simple battery.

Oloruntoba was taken to the Clayton County Jail without further incident.

Police released the body camera footage to their YouTube page.

Warning: The video may contain strong language.