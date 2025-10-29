Local

Police need help finding missing 44-year-old metro Atlanta man

Missing Norcross man Arsene Konate (Gwinnett County Police)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old man last seen last Wednesday.

Police say Arsene Konate was last seen at the 1200 block of Roaring Rock Trail in Norcross around 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.

He is described as 5′10 tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was pictured wearing white sneakers, black jeans and a gray, white and a long sleeve shirt with buttons.

Detectives are seeking tips on Konate’s whereabouts at 770-513-5300 or through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

