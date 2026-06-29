Police need help finding man accused of threatening taxi driver with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Detectives have asked for the public’s help in finding a man accused of threatening a taxi driver with a knife in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police say a taxi driver picked up a man and drove him to the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross on May 10.

When they arrived, police say the man only paid a portion of the taxi fare and told the driver he was going inside to get the rest of the money.

“After the man did not return, the taxi driver went to the front door to ask about the remaining fare. The man then came outside holding a pole in one hand and a knife in the other and threatened the driver with the knife,” Gwinnett County police said.

The driver then left the area and contacted police, officials aid.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.