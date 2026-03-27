Police in metro Atlanta prepare for scheduled ‘No Kings’ protests this weekend

ATLANTA — Police are preparing for multiple No Kings protests across metro Atlanta this weekend.

The Atlanta Police Department says additional officers will be deployed for security reasons.

The protests are part of nationwide demonstrations, where participants are expected to speak out against the use of ICE agents in airports and the war with Iran, officials said.

Atlanta police released a statement reminding residents that the department will monitor the events and safeguard the constitutional rights of all participants.

“Atlanta has a deep and rich history of public demonstration as a force for positive change, and this event will continue that legacy. The Atlanta Police Department remains steadfast in our duty to safeguard the constitutional rights of all, including the right to protest and assemble peacefully. This weekend will be working alongside our community to ensure Atlanta remains a place where voices can be heard safely and respectfully. Due to operational security, specific information regarding officer deployments around the event are not available for release.

However, we can confirm that additional officers have been reassigned to provide an increased presence and enhanced security for the event and we are coordinating with our local, state, and federal partners. The Atlanta Police Department asks all participants to exercise their rights responsibly by remaining peaceful and complying with all applicable laws and lawful orders. Our officers will remain present to support public safety and protect the rights of everyone in our community, and we appreciate the cooperation of all who choose to make their voices heard in a lawful and constructive manner.

The department asked participants to exercise their rights responsibly by remaining peaceful and complying with the law.

Several ‘No Kings' protests were held in metro Atlanta in 2025.