Atlanta police prepare for ‘No Kings’ protest this weekend

ATLANTA — With thousands of demonstrators expected this weekend for the “No Kings” protests, Atlanta police say they are preparing to manage the crowds while supporting citizens’ right to assemble.

In a statement issued Friday, the Atlanta Police Department said it “fully supports the public’s right to peaceful assembly” and confirmed it will actively monitor the planned demonstrations to ensure the safety of participants and local residents.

The protest is expected to be centered around the Civic Center, and authorities are urging attendees to follow all safety guidelines and directions from officers on-site.

Police officials emphasize that their focus will remain on maintaining public safety while respecting First Amendment rights.