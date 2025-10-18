Local

Atlanta police prepare for ‘No Kings’ protest this weekend

By WSB Radio News Staff
No Kings protest Atlanta FILE. The city of Atlanta issued permits on Thursday allowing those who are part of the “No Kings” protest to march from the Civic Center to a mile and a half away to the state capitol. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — With thousands of demonstrators expected this weekend for the “No Kings” protests, Atlanta police say they are preparing to manage the crowds while supporting citizens’ right to assemble.

In a statement issued Friday, the Atlanta Police Department said it “fully supports the public’s right to peaceful assembly” and confirmed it will actively monitor the planned demonstrations to ensure the safety of participants and local residents.

The protest is expected to be centered around the Civic Center, and authorities are urging attendees to follow all safety guidelines and directions from officers on-site.

Police officials emphasize that their focus will remain on maintaining public safety while respecting First Amendment rights.

