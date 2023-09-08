Police looking for suspect accused of firing shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall

Gwinnett County police have obtained warrants for a suspect accused of firing shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month.

On August 5, police responded to the mall in reference to a shots fired call. Multiple officers quickly responded as neighbors fled from inside the mall and called 911 about a possible active shooter.

Officers located a victim who was not injured and later spoke with several witnesses about the incident.

The investigation revealed an argument occurred between two suspects and an employee at a shoe kiosk inside the mall. The argument became physical and one or both suspects fired shots at the victim.

No one was injured from the gunfire.

Ethan Dumas, 20, has since been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

In a statement released this week, authorities confirmed that Dumas’ location is “currently unknown.”

Gwinnett police added that Dumas, who is from Decatur, is 5 ft. 11 in. and weights approximately 170 lbs. “He currently no longer has dreadlocks,” authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit Stop Crime ATL here.





©2023 Cox Media Group