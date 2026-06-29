Police issue warning after recent Black bear sightings in metro Atlanta area

SENOIA, GA — Police are issuing a warning after a black bear was spotted in residential neighborhoods in the metro Atlanta area.

The Senoia Police Department said it is aware of recent black bear sightings in the Springdale subdivision off Coweta Street and the Stonebridge subdivision in Newnan.

“At this time, the bear has not displayed any aggressive behavior or approached people,” Senoia police said. “If you happen to spot the bear, please do not approach it. It’s simply a bear doing the bare necessities.”

Police said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been contacted.

“DNR has advised that the bear be left alone unless it becomes a nuisance or poses a safety concern,” police said.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, residents should be bear wise and avoid approaching or feeding bears.

“Yearlings leave mom and search for food, shelter and a place of their own,” BearWise said. “Adult males travel far and wide looking for mates. Nursing moms venture farther from home base searching for food. Cubs keep growing and developing.”

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources shared these tips to avoid conflicts with bears:

Never Feed or Approach Bears: Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!

Secure Food, Garbage And Recycling: Food and food odors attract bears so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.

Remove Bird Feeders When Bears Are Active: Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders during active bear sightings.

Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors: Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and then remove leftover food and food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.

Clean And Store Grills: After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert Neighbors To Bear Activity:

Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears?

More information about bear activity and safety tips is available on the BearWise website.