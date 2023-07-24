Police investigate threats toward South Fulton mayor

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating threats that were made against the mayor of South Fulton.

South Fulton police confirmed they are investigating racist messages and death threats that were made against Mayor Khalid Kamau.

“Our first and foremost priority is the safety and security of all of our public officials and our citizens. We take all alleged threats seriously,” said Lt. Jubal Rogers with South Fulton Police Department.

The messages come weeks after Kamau was arrested for burglary and trespassing on a home in South Fulton.

Weeks later, police claim he is getting racist emails and death threats.

“So, they were definitely racist. Both the voicemail and emails. One of the communications also had a reference of some KKK undertones, which is absolutely unacceptable and that can definitely be perceived as a threat at this time,” said Lt. Rogers.

Lt. Rogers also described the nature of those threats.

“It said something about KKK style, which of course, can be perceived as lynching,” he said.

South Fulton resident Reshard Snellings said he spoke with the mayor shortly after he received those messages.

“It was concerning to me when he told me that he was being threatened,” Snellings said. “He did tell me there was some racial undertones to them. I just, um, we are in 2023; we should not still be dealing with this.”

Snellings said the mayor does not know who would do this.

“He is the mayor of our city. Even if he was not the mayor, no resident of our city should be receiving threats from anyone else.”

Meanwhile, police are going through the messages to identify the sender or senders.

Police are collaborating with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges would be filed.

