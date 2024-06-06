Local

Police identify 5 people, including 4 from metro Atlanta, killed in south Georgia crash

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol has identified five people in their teens and 20s as the victims of a fatal crash in south Georgia.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 6:40 p.m. in Tift County.

Investigators determined that a car was driving in the center lane of the highway and a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder. The driver veered and slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

All five people in the car were killed.

They have been identified as Ephira Oddum, 19, of Riverdale; Serigne Mbodji, 22, of Atlanta; Dawan Nation, 19, of Dallas, Ga.; Aliyah Miles, 21, of Snellville, and Christopher Dennis, 21, of Hinesville.

It’s unclear if anyone in the car was related or where they were going. Dennis was identified as the driver.

