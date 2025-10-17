Local

Police give update on death of Clayton County baby, bond denied for mother and father

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A judge denied bond for the mother and father of a 6-month-old baby who was found dead after being reported missing.

The Clayton County medical examiner’s autopsy report says six-month-old Nnakai Pratt was last seen alive just after midnight Sunday the 12th when Antonio Pearce picked up Nnakai and his twin sister from their mother’s home.

Police say the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head, and his body was covered with insects when found.

Police say it was tough on those who found Nnakai.

Clayton County Magistrate Judge John Parker denied bond for Pearce on malice murder and other charges as we learned more about how police allege he tried to cover up his crime before he claimed armed robbers had snatched his son from a car seat.

The twins’ mother Necolette Pratt will also stay jailed without bond, accused of lying and helping cover up her son’s death. Both parents face preliminary hearings in November.

The twin sister of the baby killed is now in Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody.

