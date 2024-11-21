Police find 9 dead dogs, ‘deplorable conditions’ at South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating after nine dogs were found dead at a South Fulton home in “deplorable conditions” on Thursday.

Police responded to a home on the 2800 block of Old Farm Road to execute a search warrant. Officers say they found 19 dogs and nine of the dogs were dead.

Police say five people were arrested and another faces animal cruelty charges.

Multiple people were detained as a result of the incident, four people were arrested on existing warrants and another person was arrested and charged with nine counts of animal cruelty.

Fulton County’s new Animal Services Division served warrants, WSBTV says. Once they got inside the home, a pitbull attacked one of the officers who said they were then forced to shoot and kill that animal.

Code enforcement also responded to the scene, finding deplorable conditions at the home.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.