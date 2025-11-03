Police continue searching for suspected shooter who killed woman in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are continuing to search for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says a call about a shooting came in just after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block on Conley Downs Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman identified as 26-year-old Kennedy Sanders, dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors reported that a party was going on at the house where the woman died.

Investigators are working to determine the motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County police.