Police chief in metro Atlanta city proposes ordinance changes for low-level crimes

ALPHARETTA, GA — Alpharetta’s police chief is asking city council members to consider ordinance changes aimed at addressing low-level crime enforcement.

Chief Trent Lindgren said the request comes as the city now operates its own jail, allowing for more local control.

“Having local control, being able to utilize the jail more effectively, and then ultimately the ability to address some undesirable behavior that’s not currently addressed in the city ordinances without necessarily having to give somebody a permanent criminal record,” Lindgren said.

Lindgren said the proposed changes would address offenses such as public drunkenness and aggressive panhandling.

“With potential growth in the future, give us the ability to maintain control without having to be heavy handed, without having to necessarily give people criminal records,” he said.

Under the proposal, some offenses could be handled with tickets rather than lengthy court proceedings or jail time.

No vote has been scheduled on the proposed changes.