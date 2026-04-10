Police chase through Buckhead leaves State Troopers with minor injuries

Georgia State Patrol says a traffic stop in Buckhead escalated into a chase, crash, and foot pursuit on Thursday night.

Troopers say a Range Rover driver refused to stop on Peachtree Road just after 9:30PM. The vehicle then sped through a red light at Piedmont Road and collided with another car.

After the crash, the suspect ran but was captured after a Trooper deployed a taser.

Two Troopers were hurt during the chase and hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities say the suspect and the other driver were also injured.

The roadway was temporarily shut down for the investigation and clean-up.