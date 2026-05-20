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Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing woman at metro Atlanta restaurant

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handcuffs and fingerprints card on the white table. Crime investigation concept.
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By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect has been arrested and faces charges after being accused of stabbing a woman at a popular metro Atlanta area restaurant.

Dekalb County Police say a woman was stabbed while eating lunch at First Watch on Blackmon Drive in Decatur.

She was stabbed once in the back by a complete stranger, police say.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after the incident. The current extent of her injuries are unknown.

Dekalb County Police say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old suspect. The suspect, whose identity was not released, faces aggravated assault charges.



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