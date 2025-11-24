Local

Playpen sold on Amazon recalled due to ‘suffocation’ hazard for infants

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A play-pen that was sold on Amazon has been recalled due to suffocation hazard for infants.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Ann Queen’s P-700 Play Yard, was made in China and sold for about $100.

“The play yards violate the mandatory standard for play yards. Infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation hazard," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials add that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled play yards and contact Anna Queen for a full refund.

The play yard comes with white fabric top rails that are decorated with bear faces and paws.

No injuries have been reported.

Owners are urged to disassemble the fabric cover from the play yard frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad and email a photo of the destroyed play yard to tingerservice@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed play yard.

