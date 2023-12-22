Pilot killed in Hall County plane crash near Lake Lanier Islands identified

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Buford near Lake Lanier Islands, Hall County officials confirmed Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed around 5:30 p.m.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the plane crashed in a parking lot on Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive.

Officials say the victim, Howard Lee Joe, 60, was the only person on board the aircraft.

Video shows aftermath of deadly plane crash near Lake Lanier Island Resort

Video shows aftermath of deadly plane crash near Lake Lanier Island Resort

No one on the ground was injured, HCSO officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group