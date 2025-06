JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Monday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was struck on McGinnis Ferry Road at Technology Circle. The eastbound lanes of McGinnis Ferry Road were reopened after being shut down as authorities investigated.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police did not say if the driver accused of hitting the pedestrian stopped or if any charges will be filed.