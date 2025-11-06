Peak fall colors painting north Georgia’s landscapes in reds, golds, and oranges

NORTH GEORGIA — Autumn is at its peak across Georgia, with most trees displaying vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold, offering one of the most colorful fall seasons in recent years.

NORTHWEST:

Foliage in northwest Georgia has reached its peak, with nearly all overstory trees showing a full spectrum of fall colors. Northern red oaks are deepening to maroon and muted red, while chestnut and white oaks contribute golden-brown tones. Maples dominate the canopy with bright yellows, oranges, and occasional reds.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says color change is estimated at 95% above 1,500 feet and 85% below. While the most intense pockets may have passed, the broader landscape remains blanketed in warm autumn hues.

Weather: Ample summer rainfall, combined with well-timed October showers, helped trees develop strong, lasting color. Light wind and scattered showers are gradually dropping leaves, but no major frost has occurred, keeping leaf quality high.

Scenic Routes:

Route 1: Hwy 136 from I-75 to Hwy 341, then Hog Jawl Road through Mountain Cove Farms to Daughtery Gap. Connect to Hwy 157, Scenic Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock or Rock City, then descend to Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy / 58.

Route 2: Hwy 52 from Chatsworth to Ellijay, passing Fort Mountain State Park. Continue west on Hwy 76 to Hwy 411 or north into Blue Ridge.

NORTH CENTRAL:

Fall foliage is winding down across north-central Georgia. Higher elevations are past peak, while protected valleys and foothill areas still boast vivid reds, yellows, and oranges.

Red oaks, white oaks, hickories, and American beech are highlighted in the lower elevations including Cumming, Dahlonega, Dawsonville, Gainesville, and Jasper.

Georgia Forestry Commission officials say sourwood, sassafras, and maples are also holding onto bright colors, giving a beautiful late season display.

Weather Effects: Frosts have occurred, ending the growing season in most areas. Brasstown Bald recently recorded snowfall, briefly suspending shuttle service due to icy roads.

Suggested Scenic Drives:

State Route 136 north of Gainesville to Dawsonville

State Route 52 from Dahlonega to Amicalola Falls State Park

Greenways and city parks in Gainesville and Cumming

NORTHEAST:

Northeast Georgia’s higher elevations above 3,000 feet remain at peak, though some understory species are beginning to fade, the Georgia Forestry Commission says. Lower elevations below 3,000 feet show vibrant roadside and understory views. Oaks, sourwood, and blackgum are showing brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. As leaves drop, mountain side rock outcrops and streams offer stunning fall views.

Scenic Drives:

Richard B. Russell Highway and Black Rock Mountain State Park overlooks

Clayton to Sky Valley for mountain side vistas

