Paulding County sheriff graduates from FBI National Academy leadership program

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta sheriff has completed a 10-week training course at the FBI National Academy in Virginia.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff Ashley Hensen graduated from FBI National Academy Session 298 in Quantico, Va., becoming the first member of the department to complete the program.

Hensen was recognized among 255 law enforcement leaders from 26 countries taking part in the training, which focuses on leadership, communication, behavioral science, officer wellness, emerging technologies and modern policing strategies.

“The FBI National Academy is recognized worldwide as one of the most prestigious leadership programs in law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials consider it among the most prestigious law enforcement leadership programs in the world.

The sheriff’s office said Henson completed the program’s well-known physical challenge, known as the “Yellow Brick Road,” a 6.1-mile obstacle course at Quantico featuring steep terrain, streams, walls, cargo nets, tunnels and rope climbs.

The agency said Henson returned with new ideas, partnerships and experience that will benefit the Paulding County community.