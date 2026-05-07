Paulding County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County authorities have arrested a man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material, according to the sheriff’s office.

In January, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children that Daniel Esquivel was in possession of more than 100 files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they spent months reviewing what they described as “unimaginably graphic material.”

According to the sheriff’s office, electronic devices examined in the investigation contained more than 1,400 videos and photos, along with more than 300 animated images depicting child-like individuals.

Deputies later searched Esquivel’s home and recovered additional material.

Authorities said Esquivel admitted during an interview that he possessed even more content than initially discovered, totaling roughly 1,400 images and videos.

Esquivel has been charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“The electronic items that were searched for data, as well as the originally reported tip, contained more than 1,400 videos and photos, as well as more than 300 animated photos depicting child-like people,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said. “This case, like many that come to us every single day, takes an emotional toll on our detectives and our staff. We are fortunate to have some of the best in our office. Their dedication, commitment, and professionalism do not go unnoticed. Thank you for going above and beyond, especially when it comes to protecting our children. Those of you out there who commit these types of crimes, make no mistake about it: we will find you.”