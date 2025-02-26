Paulding County launches new gang unit to combat crime

PAULDING COUNTY — In a move to strengthen crime-fighting efforts, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has established a new gang unit aimed at addressing gang-related activity in the county. Sheriff Ashley Henson emphasized the urgency of tackling gang presence, stating, “I think in my opinion, if you have one person claiming to be in a gang, you’ve got a problem.”

Though currently small, the new gang unit will collaborate with other divisions, including cold case and intelligence units, to enhance crime prevention and resolution. The sheriff’s office also announced a significant development in a nearly year-old murder case, bringing a sense of closure to the community.

Eleven-year-old Zander Whatley was tragically killed inside his home last April. Officials revealed that the fifth and final suspect in his murder was recently apprehended in Arlington, Virginia, with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

In addition to these measures, the sheriff’s office is working toward establishing a real-time crime center which will improve response times to criminal activities.