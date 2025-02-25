5 arrested in connection to murder of 11-year-old boy in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of five people in connection to the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Paulding County in April 2024.

Zander Whatley, of Douglasville, was shot and killed at his home on Ruth Way on April 29, 2024. He was an innocent bystander.

After a thorough investigation, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Nazier Anderson, 20, Al-Hamid Kuyateh, 20, Osman Sesay Jr., 19, and Modou Stephenson, 20.

Joseph Tarawalie was found and arrested by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Virginia on Feb. 13.

He was later extradited to Paulding County Jail and is being held without bail on murder charges.

All five suspects were charged with murder.

“The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring justice for Zander Whatley and his family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and express our gratitude to the GBI and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for their invaluable assistance in this case,” according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.